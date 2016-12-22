Awards & Accolades
DDN’S Innovative Leadership Earns Storage Company of The Year Award
DDN’s sustained vision, dedication to performance, and execution have made us a truly unique company in the storage industry. We are especially proud to be chosen as the 2016 Storage, Virtualization, Cloud (SVC) Award for Storage Company of the Year, because the selection of a winner is based solely on the number of public votes received. Our technological and market leadership comes from our long-term investments in leading-edge research and development, our relentless focus on solving end-to-end data and information management challenges, and the excellence of our employees around the globe, all driving to deliver the highest levels of satisfaction to our customers.
Best HPC Storage Product or Technology (Editor’s Choice)
For the second consecutive year, DDN has been awarded the prestigious Annual HPCwire Editors’ Choice Award for Best HPC Storage Product or Technology. This year’s accolade was based on DDN’s SFA14K®, the highest performance block storage and hyper-converged platform in the industry with an architecture that harnesses the power of the latest technologies, accelerates them with DDN high-performance software features, and balances them to deliver the fastest performance with the lowest latency.
Best HPC Storage Product or Technology (Reader’s Choice)
DDN has also been awarded the coveted Annual HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award for Best HPC Storage Product or Technology for the second consecutive year. As with the Editors’ Choice Award, Readers also honored DDN for its SFA14K® platform, which delivers an unmatched number of SSD and spinning drives in the least amount of space, making it the densest storage solution on the market.
Best HPC Collaboration Between Academia and Industry (Reader’s Choice)
The Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) has been awarded the esteemed Annual HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award for Best HPC Collaboration Between Academia and Industry. TAAC utilized DDN’s SFA storage and Dell PowerEdge servers with Intel® Xeon® processors to support its sophisticated compute and visualization systems to accelerate discoveries that advance science and society through the application of innovative computing technologies.
Best Application of HPC in Entertainment (Editor’s Choice)
MLB Network has been honored by the celebrated Annual HPCwire Editors’ Choice Award for Best Application of HPC in Entertainment. With the adoption of DDN’s MEDIAScaler®, MLB Network has simplified the management of its live and archived video assets, sped up content access times, and powered its ability to provide high definition content wherever it is needed within the post production environment.
Children’s Mercy Kansas City Wins 2016 Top Big Data Achievement Award
Children’s Mercy Kansas City was recognized in the 2016 Datanami Readers’ & Editors’ Choice Awards for pioneering rapid pediatric genomic testing that is redefining pediatric medicine and providing a faster path home for patients and their families.
DDN Wins Inaugural Datanami Award
DDN has been recognized as Best Big Data Innovator: Data Management in the first annual Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards. Designed to highlight key HPC trends and technological breakthroughs, this accolade honors DDN for providing industry-leading storage solutions that deliver a seamless, unified end-to-end architecture, from ingest to archive, that accelerate results for the highest performance and greatest efficiency.
DDN's FlashScale Wins 2016 Golden Bridge Award
The Golden Bridge Awards honor companies around the world for “building bridges” with their customers by creating outstanding products and providing excellent service in response to customer needs. DDN was recognized as the gold winner in the IT Hardware category for FlashScale All-Flash Array.
DDN Earns 2016 Object Storage Vendor Of The Year Honors At The UK Storage Awards
DDN earned this valuable award through our advanced object storage platform WOS, and for leading the object storage market with 150% growth in objects in production and surpassing over 500 billion objects.
DDN Wins Best Sponsor Case Study Award at Leverage BigData’16!
DDN was recognized for the presentation of how the DDN team evaluated the big data and infrastructure challenges for Fannie Mae and St. Jude’s Research Hospital and identified the solutions that best met the requirements for each of their unique use cases.
DDN recognized in the top 3 providers of Tech Target’s 10th Annual Enterprise NAS Quality Awards for the first time in this award series.
DataDirect Networks (DDN) was just a hair behind EMC with an overall 5.99 for its best finish to date, with the same margin separating it from fourth-place IBM (5.97). DDN led for three statements to place third in this category for having a knowledgeable sales support team.
2016 Storage Visions Products Awards Winner for Professional Class Storage:
The Storage Visions® Awards in media and entertainment celebrate companies that are advancing state-of-the-art in storage technologies and recognize visionary products provided in the digital content value chain for digital storage end users. DDN won in the Professional Class Storage category for its WOS 360 Version 2.0 Object Storage Software.
Gartner Ranks DDN as Challenger for Its Vision and Execution
Gartner, the world's most trusted source of independent IT, marketing, and supply chain research, outlines vendor product and marketing strategies, their strengths and weaknesses, and their ability to meet the expectations of I&O leaders. According to Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays, DDN ranks as a challenger for its completeness of vision and its ability to execute. Gartner also cites DDN for its “comprehensive product portfolio consisting of block, file, and object storage systems built on a true scale-out architecture.”
Storage Magazine - 2015 Product of the Year Finalist:
The 2015 Storage Magazine/searchstorage.com Products of the Year are evaluated by a panel of users, analysts, consultants and Storage magazine and SearchStorage.com editors. The products are rated according to their innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use, functionality and value. DDN's GS7K was named a finalist in the Enterprise Hard Disk/Hybrid Storage Systems category.
Best HPC Storage Product or Technology – Readers’ and Editors’ Choice:
Earning top honors from both HPCwire readers and editors, DDN’s highly-acclaimed ES7K was recognized for delivering the fastest and densest entry-level Lustre appliance on the market.
Best Use of HPC in Automotive – Readers’ Choice:
As part of its XXL initiative for large-scale jobs, High Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) in cooperation with Automotive Simulation Center Stuttgart (ASCS) using DDN storage technology ran 1,000 crash simulations within 24 hours demonstrating the commercial benefits of data-intensive computing for industrial manufacturing and Big Data computing.
Best Use of HPC in Manufacturing – Editors’ Choice:
General Motors is improving car safety and streamlining design development with faster and more accurate crash test simulations using DDN storage and high-performance computers for analysis.
Best Use of HPC in Financial Services – Editors’ Choice:
Fannie Mae achieved faster and more accurate risk analytics for the issuance of mortgage-backed securities when it accelerated key elements of its risk analysis workload using HPC technology. High-performance DDN solutions helped Fannie Mae integrate data silos across the organization while enabling the delivery of 452 percent acceleration for its most complex SAS Grid workflows.
Best Use of High Performance Data Analytics – Editors’ Choice:
Virginia Bioinformatics Institute’s (VBI) data analytics platform utilizes DDN’s HPC technology to simulate biological systems faster. VBI can now simulate the entire US population in just seconds, whereas in 2005, it took an hour to simulate just the population of Chicago.
Best HPC Collaboration between Academia & Industry – Editors’ Choice:
HPCwire editors also recognized DDN partner National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) for Best HPC Collaboration between Academia & Industry. NCSA dedicates iForge, a powerful HPC environment built on top of DDN storage solutions, to expand access to, awareness of and training for HPC resources to industry partners including Rolls-Royce.
NewBay Media’s 2015 “Best of Show” Award
DDN MEDIAScaler converged storage appliance awarded one of the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry’s most prestigious technology honors, NewBay Media’s 2015 “Best of Show” Award.
Best in Video Surveillance Data Storage Award
DDN wins Best in Video Surveillance Data Storage, for the GS7K Appliance at the 2015 SIA New Product Showcase.
2015 Storage Visions® Awards
DDN Storage Fusion Xcelerator™ Cache Accelerator wins a Visionary Products Award for the “Professional Class System” category.
Top 5 New Products or Technologies to Watch
HPCwire readers lauded DDN’s technology innovation recognizing the company’s next-generation Infinite Memory Engine (IME) application acceleration and burst buffer technology as a Top 5 New Products or Technologies to Watch.
Best use of HPC in the Oil and Gas industry
BP operates one of the largest industrial supercomputers, built with HP, Intel and DDN technology.
Best Application of Big Data in HPC
PayPal utilizing DDN SFA12Ks with Hadoop to improve customer shopping experiences.
Best Use of HPC Application in Manufacturing (Reader’s Choice)
Rolls Royce for its work with NCSA and DDN to accelerate the simulation and modeling performance for Nastran and other data intensive manufacturing codes.
Best Use of HPC Application in Manufacturing (Editors Choice)
Rolls Royce for its work with NCSA and DDN to accelerate the simulation and modeling performance for Nastran and other data intensive manufacturing codes.
Best HPC Storage Product or Technology
Earning top honors as the Best HPC Storage Product or Technology, DDN’s WOS® high-performance object storage platform made its HPCwire debut and was recognized for making a powerful impact in the market.
DataDirect Networks Storage Fusion Xceleration (SFX) wins Best of Show award for most innovative flash memory enterprise business application at the 2014 Flash Memory Summit.
Storage Switzerland Briefing Note: DDN Goes the Last Mile in Commercial HPC. DDN’s WOS-Bridge can integrate high-performance computing with object storage and the cloud to help customers make commercial HPC cost effective and compliant.
DataDirect Networks’ WOS® technology awarded one of the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry’s most prestigious technology honors, NewBay Media’s 2014 NAB “Best of Show” Award.
DataDirect Networks’ WOS Object Storage Technology is rated as “Excellent” in overall product viability by the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage Report.
IDC MarketScape names DataDirect Networks as a leader in the object-based storage market as a result of the company’s expanding customer base and broad capabilities of the Web Object Scaler (WOS) platform.
Top Supercomputing Achievement for Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) “Stampede” using DDN among other technology partners to support a comprehensive petascale science environment.
Best HPC Storage Product or Technology and also referenced in conjunction with a customer deployment at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC).
Best Use of HPC Application in Manufacturing: HLRS Stuttgart University using DDN ASCS for solving large scale problem resolution.
Best HPC Collaboration between Government and Industry: Ford Motor Company using Cray “Jaguar”, powered by DDN for CAE and CFD Simulation and Storage.
Best Use of HPC in Financial Services: PayPal using DDN with Big Data analytics for detection and prevention of fraud during PayPal transactions
Best Use of HPC in Oil & Gas for its critical supporting role in BP’s new Center for High Performance Computing in Houston—the world’s largest supercomputer for commercial research, which facilitates geophysical big data processing and management.
DDN customer wins IDC HPC Innovation Excellence Award
DataDirect Networks (DDN) Listed Among as Fastest Growing Private Companies by Los Angeles Business Journal
DataDirect Networks (DDN) SFA 12K Receives HPCWire Readers’ Choice Award for Best HPC Storage Product or Technology
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is Named Top 5 New Products or Technologies to Watch by HPCWire Readers’ Choice Awards
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is Named America’s Fastest Growing $200M+ Privately Held Computer Company by Inc. Magazine
DataDirect Networks (DDN), Technology Leader of the Big Data and Cloud Computing Era, Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Los Angeles for Second Consecutive Year
Storage Technology Magazine’s Hot Storage Technologies for 2012: DDN’s Web Object Scaler (WOS)
DataDirect Networks (DDN) Storage Fusion Architecture Awarded HPC Industry’s Highest Award
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is Named America’s Fastest Growing $100M+ Computer Company by Inc. Magazine
DDN’s Web Object Scaler (WOS) Cloud Storage Awarded Prize for Best in Integrated Software, Products and Systems at ISC West 2011
DataDirect Networks Surges Behind Growth of Big Data, Recognized as One of Fastest-Growing Companies in Los Angeles
DataDirect Networks (DDN) Receives HPCWire Editors’ Choice Award for Revolutionary Storage Application Platform
Surge in Demand for Dynamic Content Infrastructure Propels DataDirect Networks into Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™
Inc. Magazine Names DataDirect Networks As Fastest Growing Private Data Infrastructure Provider