Accelerating Time to Insight: Focus on Science, not Infrastructure

Shared Life Science Technology Vision

DDN and IBM have a joint history of more than a decade of delivering high performance computing solutions. Both companies share a vision for high performance computing (HPC) in the most demanding environments. Combined with the IBM Spectrum ScaleTM parallel file system and DDN’s GRIDScaler® family of high performance servers, this solution supports production systems with more than 30 PB of data in a single namespace, more than 10,000 node clusters, and greater than 400 GB/s throughput in a single file system. Both companies can help life science researchers working on groundbreaking projects deliver actionable results in far less time, and make a large and lasting impact to society.