Addressing Infrastructure Demands in Life Sciences

DDN and IBM have a joint history of more than a decade of delivering high-performance computing solutions. Both companies share a vision for high performance computing (HPC) in the most demanding environments. Combined with the IBM Spectrum Scale parallel file system and DDN’s GRIDScaler® family of high-performance appliances, this solution supports production systems with more than 30PB of data in a single namespace, more than 10,000 node clusters and greater than 400GB/s throughput in a single file system. Both companies can help life science researchers working on groundbreaking projects deliver actionable results in far less time.

Enabling collaborative research – Enable the distributed value-chain essential for collaboration and competitiveness

– Enable the distributed value-chain essential for collaboration and competitiveness Improving data management by deploying an infrastructure able to manage exploding data volumes on storage with the appropriate cost/performance characteristics

by deploying an infrastructure able to manage exploding data volumes on storage with the appropriate cost/performance characteristics Optimizing performance and contain costs by deploying a single infrastructure able to support both high-performance batch and Hadoop MapReduce oriented life-sciences workloads

Whether it’s pure research or handling clinical and patient data with maximum security, collaboration and encryption, GRIDScaler and IBM Spectrum Scale solutions can help life science researchers focus on science while DDN and IBM create infrastructure that scales.