As we forge ahead to the $100 genome, the big data challenges in genomics continue to flourish. The complexity of genomic data is only increasing as we continue to sequence individual cells and organisms, creating profound challenges for managing and storing the data.

Imagine, in just a few years, all of this sequencing will lead us to the Exabyte data scale. There seems to be a baseline of concern in the genomics community about this problem. What isn’t entirely apparent, is how to address the problem. A limited number of clinical and research groups around the world have been making advancements in this area, but overall there seems to be a foggy message about what really needs to happen. Indeed, there are numerous variables to consider, and not always ubiquitous ones. Often very specific variables need to be considered for any given institute, which further complicates the problem.

I’m excited about attending Bio-IT World again this year to get exposure to the latest hardware and software technologies that can be tailored to address these big data challenges in genomics. It can be overwhelming at times because there is so much information to absorb, and as mentioned, many variables that we need to consider for our genomics community. What I find most useful to help navigate all of the information is actually hearing from the people in the trenches who are working to address this problem.

The DDN Best Practices for Big Data in Life Sciences Research workshop on May 23rd does exactly that, so I’m especially interested in attending and contributing to this event. It’s an opportunity to learn from some of the most experienced in this field, who share their best practices for handling research data across its entire lifecycle and how they are achieving faster, more actionable results.

As a community, we need raise the level of concern around big data in Life Sciences if we are to deal with an Exabyte data scale. DDN’s workshop is a commitment to that, which is why D-MARK Biosciences is so interested in co-sponsoring this event. We are really looking forward to it!