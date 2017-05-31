Bio-IT World 2017: Exploring Latest Groundbreaking Approaches in Life Sciences

This year marked the 15th anniversary of the Bio-IT World Expo in Boston, and storage was yet again a hot topic as life sciences organizations continue to experience explosive data growth. We are excited to be part of groundbreaking research and scientific discoveries by providing high-performance storage to our life sciences customers. Below are some of the highlights from the show.
We kicked off the week with our annual Best Practices for Big Data in Life Sciences (BPLS) workshop. The event was chaired by Toby Bloom, deputy scientific director, Informatics, New York Genome Center, and featured guest speakers hailed from the Institute of Cancer Research, Rockefeller University, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the University of Utah. The workshop was co-sponsored with our partners IBM, DataFrameworks, and DMark.
What would a trip to Boston be without lobster? Following the BPLS workshop, we treated our speakers to a wonderful lobster dinner at Strega Waterfront restaurant.
The next day, DDN’s James Coomer presented the session, “Life Sciences at EXAScale: Applying a Novel I/O System to Critical Workflows,” as part of the Data and Storage Management track. He shared details of an I/O system based on flash that embeds within a file system, replacing the I/O interface with one that removes common constraints – particularly for I/O patterns seen in Life Sciences.
We displayed our BIOScaler™ High-Performance Converged Life Sciences Storage Platform on the show floor. It delivers a best-in-class solution that allows organizations to manage end-to-end sequencing, microscopy, modeling, and simulation workﬂows – from high-performance, multi-instrument ingest, to analysis and cost-effective, active archive – within a single platform.
We also gave away three cool 23andMe DNA testing kits. Congratulations to the following winners:
- Sven Nahnsen
- Bino John
- Mark Borodkin
After such a great workshop, event, and show, we are eager to continue our technology innovation in the Life Sciences industry, working with some of the world’s largest research institutes and genomic centers. To learn more about our work with these organizations, visit our Life Sciences solution page.
We look forward to seeing everyone again at Bio-IT World 2018!