Building Storage Infrastructure for Machine Learning

At this point, the project is in trouble, and a complete re-tooling is needed. As you can imagine, for commercial projects, the expense is usually bigger on the opportunity side—where time lost is a gift to the competition—than on the capital and manpower side. To try to avoid re-tooling some programs, try side-by-side silos. They copy the non-scaling architecture and point half their computation at the new gear, but now they have two environments to manage, and any inputs or outputs that need to be shared are now double the storage space and double the management and also add a lot of latency to job completion when results from silo 1 need to be used as inputs in silo 2. This, of course, just gets worse when the program needs to add in silo 3.