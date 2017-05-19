The Cross Pollination of Problem Solving for Life Sciences and Media Workflows

At DataFrameworks, we are excited to be part of DDN’s Best Practices for Big Data in Life Sciences Research (BPLS) workshop in Boston on May 23. Over the years, we have observed many parallels between life science file-based workflows and media file-based workflows. Lessons learned, best practices, and efficiency gains achieved in media workflows can often be applied to life science data pipelines, and vice versa. I have personally witnessed cross pollination for problem solving between these two workflows; for example, the term “pipeline,” which refers to the processes and infrastructure associated with delivering file-based workflows, has been used in association with media workflows for at least 20 years, and in the last few years has become increasingly common in life science workflows as well.