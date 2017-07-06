DDN CUSTOMER EARNS PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

As DDN’s customer advocacy program manager, I am happy to announce that our customer, University of Queensland, recently won an award for their data-intensive computing infrastructure at the AIIA Queensland iAwards program. Specifically, University of Queensland was a QLD merit recipient, recognized with the Infrastructure and Platforms Innovation of the Year award.
The key goal of the iAwards is “to discover, recognize, and reward the technology innovations that have the potential to, or are already having, a positive impact on the community – at home, in the office, and on a global scale.” Receiving one of the iAwards is truly an impressive accomplishment since submissions are accepted from innovators across all of Australia.
I am especially pleased because this award is recognition that the system designed by University of Queensland and DDN® is breaking new ground and has interest from the IT community beyond the Science and Research industry. (The iAwards are judged by IT specialists outside the Science and Research sector.) Clearly, David Abramson, director of the University’s Research Computing Centre and professor of computer science, and Jake Carrol, senior IT manager at University of Queensland, are pushing the boundaries and breaking new ground with DDN’s products.
Their history is similar to many academic organizations: the data storage for several departments across the University of Queensland campus existed in silos as they performed diverse types of research, each of which generated exponential amounts of data. David Abramson and Jake Carrol were tasked with bringing all of the data from those departments under one central storage system. They were able to solve their problem using DDN’s Storage Fusion Architecture® and GRIDScaler® technologies.
The ongoing, data-intensive research that occurs at University of Queensland relies on storage for collections of national significance, and DDN is proud to serve as the University’s solution provider of storage systems. DDN and University of Queensland have worked together since 2012, and DDN’s Daniel Richards first worked with the University of Queensland team on a proof-of-concept involving DDN’s GS7K® in 2015. Today, DDN’s GS12K® and GS7K systems are core components of the University of Queensland’s MeDiCI system.
You can learn more about University of Queensland’s story here.