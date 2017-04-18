DON’T GAMBLE ON NEW MEDIA WORKFLOWS – SEE US IN VEGAS AT NAB17 TO GUARANTEE A BIG DATA WIN

Here’s a preview of what’s in store:

Customer Spotlight

Representatives of Kollins Communications will share the story of how their company decreased its production time by 600%, even when working with the highest resolution 4K HDR video. Learn how Kollins and other media companies like Deluxe and Filmlance are leveraging high-performance storage solutions for their toughest content-creation challenges.

Product Demos

MEDIAScaler

Take a look at how our MEDIAScaler® delivers the high performance and massive scalability necessary for core workflows, scaling to hundreds of PB of capacity and hundreds of GB/s of performance with simple and cost-effective automated tiering to private and hybrid Cloud, Active Archive, and tape.

WOS

See the newest version of our WOS® object storage solution, featuring data protection and multi-site connectivity options that lower active archive and disk backup costs and out-perform public cloud for data transfer speed and reliability.