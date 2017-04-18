DON’T GAMBLE ON NEW MEDIA WORKFLOWS – SEE US IN VEGAS AT NAB17 TO GUARANTEE A BIG DATA WIN

Driven by traditional content creation and even more data-intensive new media trends like VR and 360 video, the media and entertainment industry has become one of the most data-intensive in the world. Feature films provide a good example of what this data growth looks like. Today the creation of a feature film generates a few TB of data, and by the next decade, the total video captured for a high-end digital production could range from hundreds of PB up to an Exabyte[1].
These kinds of changes can stack the odds against you as you look to new projects and workflows. With the massive amounts of data being created, a high-performance infrastructure is vital to successful production and post-production workflows. Online distribution, OTT, global collaboration, back-up, and recovery also become increasingly challenging. That’s why the industry’s top broadcasters, post-production houses, and new media producers are improving their hands by doubling down on DDN® to ingest, edit, transcode, and distribute the most concurrent 2K, 4K, 8K, HDR, and IMF streams.
At the upcoming NAB17 show in Las Vegas, we will have all kinds of booth demonstrations to help you produce higher resolutions faster, organize your content better, process your footage more efficiently, and stream your content anywhere.
Here’s a preview of what’s in store:
Customer Spotlight
Representatives of Kollins Communications will share the story of how their company decreased its production time by 600%, even when working with the highest resolution 4K HDR video. Learn how Kollins and other media companies like Deluxe and Filmlance are leveraging high-performance storage solutions for their toughest content-creation challenges.
Product Demos
MEDIAScaler
Take a look at how our MEDIAScaler® delivers the high performance and massive scalability necessary for core workflows, scaling to hundreds of PB of capacity and hundreds of GB/s of performance with simple and cost-effective automated tiering to private and hybrid Cloud, Active Archive, and tape.
WOS
See the newest version of our WOS® object storage solution, featuring data protection and multi-site connectivity options that lower active archive and disk backup costs and out-perform public cloud for data transfer speed and reliability.
Happy Hour
Partner Demonstrations
Several of our partners will demonstrate their DDN integrated solutions, including:
Broadpeak
Join Broadpeak as they present the benefits of cloud-PVR. They will also discuss the unique features implemented in a DDN and Broadpeak solution to help manage private and shared copy, with just-in-time packaging and storage optimization.
DataFrameworks
Join DataFrameworks as they present their ClarityNow solution used in conjunction with DDN’s GRIDScaler® parallel file and WOS® object storage solutions. Discover how ClarityNow delivers near real-time storage analytics, file indexing, and visualization to improve efficiency for all stakeholders in the workflow.
GIC
Join GIC as they present their DVP solution used in conjunction with DDN’s MEDIAScaler high-performance converged media storage solution. Learn how DVP delivers mastering, versioning, QC, automation, and any-file processing in a unique single solution.
IBM
Join IBM as they present their Spectrum Scale used by DDN in its MEDIAScaler® high-performance converged media storage solution. Built from the ground-up to scale capacity with no bottlenecks, Spectrum Scale is a flexible, high-performance parallel file system for large-scale, cost-optimized, content repositories.
Win a PlayStation VR & PS4 Bundle
[1] Coughlin Associates’ 2016 report on Digital Storage in the Media and Entertainment Industry