DDN Storage Outlook: Top Trends for 2017

Flash usage will continue to dominate in HPC environments. Though all flash arrays will still be in limited use according to our annual survey, flash in more tiers and for more focused usage at multiple levels will dominate flash deployments. The debate will continue about how to take optimal advantage of flash – whether an all-flash array or flash as a software-defined tier is the best approach to accelerate metadata, data, and/or applications. In any case, more organizations are deploying flash to accelerate application and I/O performance. Storage vendors will have to look beyond applications and accelerate entire workflows – which means placing flash in multiple tiers of storage. Flash will increasingly be placed throughout the workflow to reduce latency even more and to increase application performance by orders of magnitude. This move will further blur the line between caching and storage, as the flash layer will naturally become more persistent as performance-intensive applications rely upon this ultra-fast tier to deliver results at the highest speeds.