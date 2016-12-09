DDN’s IME Comes of Age

We will want to compute a lot of the data together so we can become more precise in the problem resolution. It will take too much time to batch through data sets in smaller pieces, but we also do not want to incur the latency associated with going out to spinning media to compute every I/O for the problem. Instead, we can pull the data into the burst buffer and compute it from this much faster media, which is far more proximate to the processor. This use case, while not currently the largest use case for IME, will quickly gain popularity.