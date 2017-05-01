Lustre for Enterprise Computing: DDN’s Commitment and Increased Investments in Lustre, File Systems, and the Future of HPC

Q: I understand that, under the hood, DDN’s EXAScaler uses the Intel Enterprise Edition of Lustre (IEEL). Intel has effectively announced that it will consolidate all of its efforts to a single-community Lustre release. How does this affect EXAScaler?

A: DDN’s EXAScaler is a greatly improved Lustre distribution that has been built, enhanced, and hardened by DDN. In order to provide customers with the best Lustre experience, we have built EXAScaler on top of the most advanced and most tested version of Lustre rather than forking the code basis, as some of our competitors have done. During the past few years, we have used Intel IEEL as a starting point for EXAScaler. In the future, we plan to use the Intel Long-Term Stable (LTS) community release, and thanks to our increased investments and staffing in Lustre-related activities, we will continue to add features, capabilities, and reliability to enhance our customers’ Lustre experience.