Feature Preview: Improving Read Performance with L2RC Persistent Read Cache

Implementation

The current implementation focus is on read-only cache. Write cache may be potentially supported in the future, once the read cache implementation is finished.

The cache is extensible, meaning it can be as large as the number of SSDs aggregated. This feature can be manually configured for a given set of objects, but it turns out to be even more interesting when combined with other features that can automate the workflow. For example, File Heat (to be discussed separately) is a framework that maps an object’s frequency access in memory. With a police engine mechanism, the File Heat map could be used to prefetch or remove objects from the L2RC cache line.