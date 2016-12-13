How Do You Manage (Ingest, Process, Re-Process, Store, Administer, Grow, Share) 300 Petabytes of Data…That Grows Greater Than 80TB A Day? With DDN, of Course!

The Met Office is the United Kingdom’s National Weather Service, where more than 650 scientists conduct cutting-edge research to help shape global climate change policies while investigating the impact a changing climate may have on energy, health, flooding, farming, water, and food production worldwide. In the process, the Met Office generates about 89TB of archive data per day, a number that is expected to rise to 200TB next year. By 2020, the storage archive itself is expected to reach about 300PB (which is roughly equivalent to 150x all of the data contained in all U.S. academic research libraries [1] or 150 trillion pages of text [2]) as scientists and researchers store more and more data for later analysis.