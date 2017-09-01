IBC 2017: Optimizing Workflow and Content Delivery

We’re also pleased to have Empress eMAM in our stand where we’ll be demonstrating DDN MEDIAScaler, which is now certified with eMAM and can be deployed together as a joint solution for accelerated end-to-end workflows—across ingest, collaboration, and archive. The seamless integration of DDN’s industry-leading high-performance storage with Empress’ rich media asset management tools can meet any scale, performance, and cost challenge and are simple to configure and manage across a globally distributed single namespace.