IBC 2017: Optimizing Workflow and Content Delivery

Media workflows in broadcast, post-production and content delivery are continually challenged by ever-changing formats and camera resolutions, as well as emerging technologies. To stay competitive, media companies need to execute seamless VR and 360° creation and distribution; perform post production workflows; accelerate broadcast and OTT delivery; optimize archive, DR and cloud collaboration; and distribute content at scale anywhere, any time.
That’s why they are turning to DDN to optimize their workflow and content delivery. Our storage solutions offer the performance and proven track record to ensure an optimized workflow and delivery that extends to millions of users around the world for a flawless viewer-driven experience.
We’re also pleased to have Empress eMAM in our stand where we’ll be demonstrating DDN MEDIAScaler, which is now certified with eMAM and can be deployed together as a joint solution for accelerated end-to-end workflows—across ingest, collaboration, and archive. The seamless integration of DDN’s industry-leading high-performance storage with Empress’ rich media asset management tools can meet any scale, performance, and cost challenge and are simple to configure and manage across a globally distributed single namespace.
To learn more, schedule a meeting with DDN at the show or drop by Stand #7.D05 and enter our drawing for a chance to win a PlayStation VR & PS4 Bundle!
We look forward to seeing you at the show. For more information or to schedule a meeting, check out our 2017 IBC Show Page!