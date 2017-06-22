Infinite Memory Engine: The Exascale-Era Storage Architecture

The neatest bit is IME’s ability to solve the broadest spectrum of I/O problems. Managing the saddle distribution of I/O sizes in HPC is a difficult problem for file systems, and new application methods such as multi-scale physics, adaptive mesh refinement, and ever more complex workloads are adding to the tougher components of I/O workloads. The rapidly developing field of supercomputer-scale analytics and machine-learning exacerbates the problem, both by introducing tough read workloads and by much greater concurrency (number of threads), since they typically take advantage of many core, often heterogeneous, compute environments. Now the I/O is characterized not by an ideal, large I/O, sequential access, but rather a complex mixture of large, small, random, unaligned, high-concurrency I/O in read and write workloads which require both streaming performance and high IOPs. HPC file systems have exceled at gaining the maximum large I/O throughput from each HDD, but small I/O management has been very limited. IME can support reads and writes with I/O sizes ranging from large to tiny I/Os of 4K with the same blistering performance.