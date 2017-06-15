ISC 2017: Enabling Scientific Discovery and Exascale Initiatives

From HPC to analytics, machine learning, and AI, the center of gravity in the data center has shifted to data. As a provider of high-performance storage solutions for two-thirds of the Top 500 largest supercomputing sites, DDN® is a leader in addressing the scalability and performance needs of this data-centric era.

Next week the focus is on international supercomputing as ISC 2017 gets under way in Frankfurt, Germany. DDN solutions help support a variety of applications all over the world: whether it is data-intensive research at HLRN, groundbreaking analytics and processing at CEA, or a flash-native data cache to solve I/O scale and bottleneck challenges cost-effectively at JCAHPC, we serve an ever growing international set of customers helping to solve their most difficult data management challenges.

As such, we are excited to be showcasing these solutions at ISC 2017 in Stand #1010. Here’s a preview of what you will see:

Performance, security, and feature updates to the DDN Enterprise Lustre* Distribution, EXAScaler® , the industry’s de facto Lustre distribution standard for the technical computing, big data, and AI markets

, the industry’s de facto Lustre distribution standard for the technical computing, big data, and AI markets HPC performance and scale for blazing fast analytics with DDN GRIDScaler® parallel file solutions powered by IBM® Spectrum Scale™

parallel file solutions powered by IBM® Spectrum Scale™ Acceleration of HPC workflow speeds by 1000x with IME® flash-native cache, the world’s fastest flash NVMe/SSD workflow accelerator

with IME® flash-native cache, the world’s fastest flash NVMe/SSD workflow accelerator Optimization of cloud and collaboration with new WOS® data protection and multi-site connectivity options that lower archive and disk backup costs and outperform public cloud for data transfer speed and reliability

We’ve also got some great events planned that you won’t want to miss:

June 20: HPC Market Overview from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Movenpick Hotel

Intersect 360 Research will provide an overview of its HPC market research. This event is hosted by DDN and is open to the entire HPC community.

June 20: DDN User Group from 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Movenpick Hotel

The DDN User Group brings together the best and brightest scientists, researchers, and technologists to share and learn how leading global HPC organizations are executing cutting-edge initiatives that are transforming the world. Speakers include representatives from the University of Tsukuba/JCAHPC, Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI) and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). For more details, visit DDN User Group.

June 20: DDN ISC Party

Relax after a long day and join hosts DDN and Intel for a special evening of food and drinks! This event is by invitation only, so pick up your complimentary ticket at the DDN User Group or at DDN Stand #1010.

June 22: Workshop on Performance and Scalability Storage Systems (WOPSSS)

Join us for a day dedicated to I/O! The WOPSSS and I/O in the Data Center workshops gather users to share workflow best practices and R&D for improving hardware and software. The intention of WOPSSS is to encourage discussion of storage issues and solutions through submissions of researchers or practitioners from both academia and industry. Topics of interest include: storage systems modeling and analysis tools, feedback and empirical evaluation of storage systems, application I/O characterization, parallel I/O and storage systems, low-latency storage systems usability and analysis, file system design, and more. To see the full WOPSSS agenda, click here.

Give-Away:

Schedule a meeting with us for a chance to win a Lego Mindstorms EV3 core set and build your own robot!

For more details or to schedule a meeting, visit our events page: ISC2017.