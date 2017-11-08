Leveraging Isolation on Lustre File Systems

Isolation or multi-tenancy?

The idea of multi-tenancy is to provide isolated namespaces from a single file system. So let’s consider multi-tenancy is the general concept, and isolation the Lustre implementation.

Lustre Isolation enables different populations of users on the same file system. Those tenants share the same file system, but they are isolated from each other: they cannot access or even see each other’s files, and are not aware that they are sharing common file system resources.