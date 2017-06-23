Lustre: Stronger than Ever

It is clear that Lustre is still strong and will continue to dominate the persistent parallel file system arena, at least for the next few years. The development of a such complex technology doesn’t flow as quickly as for many other applications, and even with the concept that parallel file systems may soon be replaced by other technologies, a gap would still exist for a few years until such other technology would be available. DDN® announced in November 2016 that all its Lustre features would be merged into the Lustre master branch to allow the entire community to have access to the code more transparently, reducing the overhead of code development management and better aligning with the new feature set coming up. Obviously, that decision was made much earlier than Intel’s announcement, showing DDN’s vision and trust in the foundations of open source development. Although numerous contributors and collaborators have asked why DDN would choose to share these patches rather than leverage them as a competitive advantage and differentiator, DDN has demonstrated that it is focused on delivering these features as a foundation framework coded into the Lustre file system. These features will then support DDN’s broader development which is now looking into areas such as security, performance, RAS, and data management.