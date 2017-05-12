NAB Show 2017: Here’s What Happened in Vegas That Didn’t Stay in Vegas

Another successful NAB Show is on the books. This year’s show was buzzing with more than 100,000 attendees, including content creators, producers, and distributors from around the world that resulted in a steady flow of traffic on the show floor.
The show has evolved over the years, from an exclusively broadcast-focused show with mostly hardware solutions on display to today’s hottest technology innovations in virtualization, software, and the cloud. Susan Ashworth provides a great summary of some of the key trends, including advances in IP, next generation TV, and UHD, in this TV Technology article: NAB 2017 Tackles Tech Change and Evolving Expectations.
At the DDN booth, we experienced a lot of activity throughout the week with customer and partner presentations along with demonstrations of our MEDIAScaler® and WOS® solutions. We had a great time wrapping up Day Two of the show at our Happy Hour, co-sponsored with partners DataFrameworks and StorExcel.
FEATURED VIDEOS FROM NAB17
We also displayed our new MLB Network customer video which highlights how they are streamlining access to their video assets using DDN’s high-performance storage solutions. You can view the video above.
For a quick overview, listen in from the show floor as Brad Winett, DDN senior technologist, talks about DDN’s solutions for Media and Entertainment.
We are also excited to announce the winner—Eran Zeitoun—of the Sony PlayStation VR & PS4 Bundle. Congrats!
As the industry continues to evolve, DDN delivers the most advanced storage solutions for Media and Entertainment and is at the forefront of accelerating production workflows and optimizing content delivery.
Hope to see you next year at NAB 2018!