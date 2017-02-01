Even Object Storage Leaders Know It’s Not About Object Storage

DDN is a leader in object storage. According to IDC, we’ve been a leader since 2014 – thanks IDC! According to us, it has been a bit longer. And yes, some of our largest customers are using our object storage for public cloud infrastructure, but the vast majority are using it for active archive. Large scale data collaboration, data availability, and Enterprise IT applications like file sync and share are rising use cases, but active archive is #1. This is no surprise when you consider the low percentage of individual administrators needed to manage object storage on a per PB basis.