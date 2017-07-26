Solving Life Science Research Challenges

Below is the lineup of speakers, panelists, and session chairs who will be participating in this year’s workshop.

Dean Flanders, Head of Informatics

Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research

George Vacek, Global Director, Life Sciences

DDN

Paul Jeffreys, Digital Operations Programme Lead, and Jon Lockley, Head of Scientific Computing

The Institute of Cancer Research

Stephan Schenk, Team Lead, High Performance Computing and Databases

BASF SE

Andrew Richards, Head of Scientific Computing

Diamond Light Source

Peter Steinbach, Scientific Software Engineer

Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics

Jüergen Eils, Head of Data Management

German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ)

Alf Wachsmann, CIO

Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine

Klaus Weisshart, Product Management Microscopy Business Group

Carl ZEISS Microscopy GmbH

Maarten Kuijper, Workflow Architect – Research and Development

Thermo Fisher Scientific (formerly FEI)

Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute • The Blue Brain Project, EPFL

ETH Zurich, Biomedical Informatics Group • Gatan

Intelligent Imaging Innovations (3i)