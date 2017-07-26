Solving Life Science Research Challenges

Major drivers are requiring life sciences institutions to build highly scalable data infrastructures that can cope with a new ramp in demand; accommodate users ranging from computer scientists to patient-facing clinicians; and address increasing concerns for data privacy as it is shared across institutional boundaries.
DDN’s upcoming Life Sciences Field Day workshop provides an opportunity to discuss genomics, microscopy, and simulation data challenges and explores the best practices used for managing research and clinical data from pipeline to cloud. Industry thought leaders will discuss how to address HPC and data storage concerns while achieving the performance, scalability, and affordability requirements that are critical to their success.
The event will take place September 12, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI) in Basil, Switzerland.
Below is the lineup of speakers, panelists, and session chairs who will be participating in this year’s workshop.
Dean Flanders, Head of Informatics
Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research
George Vacek, Global Director, Life Sciences
DDN
Paul Jeffreys, Digital Operations Programme Lead, and Jon Lockley, Head of Scientific Computing
The Institute of Cancer Research
Stephan Schenk, Team Lead, High Performance Computing and Databases
BASF SE
Andrew Richards, Head of Scientific Computing
Diamond Light Source
Peter Steinbach, Scientific Software Engineer
Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics
Jüergen Eils, Head of Data Management
German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ)
Alf Wachsmann, CIO
Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine
Klaus Weisshart, Product Management Microscopy Business Group
Carl ZEISS Microscopy GmbH
Maarten Kuijper, Workflow Architect – Research and Development
Thermo Fisher Scientific (formerly FEI)
Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute • The Blue Brain Project, EPFL
ETH Zurich, Biomedical Informatics Group • Gatan
Intelligent Imaging Innovations (3i)
We hope you can join us for this year’s event. You can view the full agenda and register to attend here: Life Sciences Field Day.