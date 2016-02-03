2017 ISC HIGH PERFORMANCE CONFERENCE & EXPO
Join DDN at ISC 2017, to learn how organizations around the world are leveraging DDN’s people, technology, performance and innovation to achieve their greatest visions and make revolutionary insights and discoveries! Designed, optimized and right-sized for Commercial HPC, Higher Education and Exascale Computing, our full range of brand new DDN products and solutions are changing the landscape of HPC and delivering the most value with the greatest operational efficiency.
Schedule an appointment with us at ISC 2017 to meet with our team of technologists to see how DDN is seamlessly merging the latest SSD, processors, interconnect, storage, file systems, objects and cloud to take scientific discovery to the next level. Below is a sneak preview, and there’s so much more…
- Performance, security, and feature updates to the DDN Enterprise Lustre* Distribution, EXAScaler®, the industry’s de facto Lustre distribution standard for the technical computing, big data, and AI markets
- HPC performance and scale for blazing fast analytics with DDN GRIDScaler® parallel file solutions powered by IBM® Spectrum Scale™
- Acceleration of HPC workflow speeds by 1000x with IME® flash-native cache, the world’s fastest flash NVMe/SSD workflow accelerator
- Optimization of cloud and collaboration with new WOS® data protection and multi-site connectivity options that lower archive and disk backup costs and outperform public cloud for data transfer speed and reliability
When
June 18 – 22, 2017
Where
Frankfurt, Germany