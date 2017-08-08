SC17: HPC CONNECTS

The DDN User Group at SC brings together the best and brightest scientists, researchers and technologists to share and learn how leading global HPC organizations are executing cutting-edge initiatives that are transforming the world.

Join your HPC community colleagues and DDN executive and technical leadership during this year’s SC conference to discover how HPC organizations are assessing and leveraging technology to raise the bar on HPC innovations and best practices. From exciting user presentations to engaging roundtable conversations and groundbreaking technology updates, this can’t-miss event provides you with ideas and inspiration to help your cutting-edge HPC initiatives transform the world.

Click here to reserve your seat!