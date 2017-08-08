SC17: HPC CONNECTS
DEEPER INSIGHT
Limitless performance NVMe for your most demanding workloads.
SMARTER PRODUCTIVITY
Optimized file system performance and capacity with hybrid flash and disk drives.
LOWER COST
Lowest cost, globally distributed cloud and archive storage.
WHEN
November 12-17, 2017
WHERE
Colorado Convention Center
700 14th St
Denver, CO 80202
ENGAGE. LEARN. COLLABORATE
The DDN User Group at SC brings together the best and brightest scientists, researchers and technologists to share and learn how leading global HPC organizations are executing cutting-edge initiatives that are transforming the world.
Join your HPC community colleagues and DDN executive and technical leadership during this year’s SC conference to discover how HPC organizations are assessing and leveraging technology to raise the bar on HPC innovations and best practices. From exciting user presentations to engaging roundtable conversations and groundbreaking technology updates, this can’t-miss event provides you with ideas and inspiration to help your cutting-edge HPC initiatives transform the world.
SC17 Technical Panel: Best Practices for Architecting Performance and Capacity in the Burst Buffer Era
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Room 201/203
Moderator: Addison Snell, Intersect360
Panelists:
- Pamela Hill, National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)
- Christopher Zimmer, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)
- Dirk Pleiter, Julich Supercomputing Center (JSC)
- Sadaf Alam, Swiss National Computing Centre (CSCS)
- James Coomer, DDN
Description
As supercomputing sites prepare for exascale – or are creating plans to take their environments to the next scale of performance – Burst Buffers and new methods for innovative deployments of Flash are rapidly becoming an expectation, and in some cases a mandatory requirement in large-scale HPC procurements. How will this game-changing technology disrupt the way high-performance compute, file and storage systems are architected? Incorporating a Burst Buffer inherently changes how you select, procure and aggregate compute/storage/networking components in order to achieve performance and capacity goals. This cache-centric approach promises to eliminate the performance roadblocks of today’s parallel file systems and dramatically lower costs by changing IO behavior and providing significant cost, power, space and cooling savings. This session will remove ambiguity around cache-centric approaches by exploring the burst buffer storage system design for use by large-scale HPC systems.