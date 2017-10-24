CHALLENGES Highly diversified, data-intensive research required massive compute and storage power to support up to 50 large data collections and more than 150 projects simultaneously

Reliable and flexible file system was required for large parallel and smaller serial jobs

Dynamic storage scalability was needed to address first-of-its-kind global scientific collaborations SOLUTION DDN’s GRIDScaler® with 5 PBs of scalable storage as well as 2 PBs of additional DDN disk storage RESULTS DDN storage delivers performance and stability

Pawsey can keep pace with dynamic storage growth to support researchers and drive major radio astronomy projects

DDN underpins the Center’s ability to empower scientists in collecting, analysing and archiving a wide range of research data BUSINESS BENEFITS Pawsey is supporting researchers making ground-breaking scientific discoveries, including the Square Kilometer Array project, which is building the most advanced telescope in the world to study the formation of the universe

With DDN storage, Pawsey can empower researchers to speed scientific discoveries in radio astronomy, renewable energy, and geosciences

Pawsey is positioned as an international center for scientific exploration, collaboration and excellence TECHNICAL BENEFITS DDN’s implementation of IBM Spectrum Scale ensured the highest levels of data integrity and robust data management

Enterprise-class data protection, automatic tiering, replication, and snapshots meet the needs for long-term research data preservation