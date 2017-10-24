SUPPORTS DATA-INTENSIVE RESEARCH
The Pawsey Supercomputing Center, is one of two Tier 1 high-performance computing (HPC) centers in Australia and one of the most powerful facilities in the Southern Hemisphere. Pawsey supports scientific breakthroughs in radio astronomy, energy resources and engineering. An ongoing challenge for Pawsey’s technology team is simultaneously keeping pace with approximately 50 large data collections while supporting up to 150 projects. Read the complete success story to learn how Pawsey leverages DDN GRIDScaler to reliable and transparent storage access, enabling researchers to focus on their science with the knowledge that their unique project data is readily available to drive game-changing discoveries.
“Our storage needs continually evolve along with our science. Researchers need to store massive media files, videos, images, text, and metadata. These all need to be stitched together, accessed, searched, shared, and archived. Stability is an advantage to DDN’s hardware and GRIDScaler® file system, and we’ve had no significant issues securing, updating and maintaining this system.”
DDN’s GRIDScaler® with 5 PBs of scalable storage as well as 2 PBs of additional DDN disk storage
