As the national platform for Advanced Research Computing, Compute Canada serves essentially all academic disciplines with computational or storage needs “beyond the desktop.” Member institutions include research universities and institutes from across Canada, with more than 3,000 active research projects utilizing the platform.

As the result of a new federal funding program, matched by provinces and member institutions, an ambitious technology refresh is under way. A cornerstone of the updated platform is a new National Data Cyberinfrastructure (NDC) that is deploying robust, highly available, large-scale storage to multiple hosting sites. Building on concepts of software-defined storage and commodity storage building blocks, the NDC has been tasked with delivering back-up and nearline services, persistent file system-based storage, and object storage.