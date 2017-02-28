Founded in 1994, the Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics (WTCHG) had built a significant traditional departmental compute facility (4000 cores, 4PB GPFS, 4PB other storage) capable of handling population-scale genetics analyses. As WTCHG advanced in its mission to understand genetically-related conditions through multi-disciplinary research, so did its need for high-performance systems capable of handling large volumes of medically sensitive data. Watch “Architecting High-Performance Infrastructure Appropriate to Population-Scale Biomedical Data” below as Dr. Robert Esnouf, university research lecturer, head of research computing core, NDM research computing strategy officer, Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics, explains how WTCHG met its storage challenges using DDN technology.