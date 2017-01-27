As the public television broadcaster in the Czech Republic, Czech Television delivers six channels of news, sports, family, arts, and educational content. The organization produces more than two-thirds of its programming using state-of-the-art television production technologies and services, including ultra-high-definition (UHD) formats. In addition, Czech TV is a leader in hybrid viewing, with more than 87,000 hours of recordings archived for on-demand distribution to smart phones and hybrid TVs.

At the top of Czech TV’s workflow challenges was the explosion of digital video content and data-intensive demands of new, high-end production equipment. In particular, the move to 4K uncompressed DPX workflows created a major spike in storage requirements, since the size of native raw files quadrupled as well as the performance required by the storage. Despite the massive data influx, Czech TV still had to guarantee flawless real-time workflows of concurrent UHD video streams—across ingest, editing, transcoding, distributing, and archiving. Learn how Czech TV partnered with DDN to address these challenges with an updated, shared storage system with reliable, robust performance to accelerate collaborative, concurrent workloads.