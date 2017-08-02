EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne

The Blue Brain Project (BBP), hosted at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Geneva, is a Swiss initiative that targets the digital reconstruction and simulation of the brain. Run by an international team, the BBP brings together approximately 100 people from diverse backgrounds, such as neuroscientists, computer engineers, physicists, mathematicians, and chemists. BBP’s main goal is to understand how the brain works so as to help with the diagnosis and treatment of brain diseases and also to contribute to the development of neurorobotics and neuromorphic computing.

Judit Planas, postdoctoral researcher at EPFL, explains that simulating the brain involves complex workflows with various access patterns, and it is extremely difficult to optimize for all of these access patterns. In addition, the simulation utilizes a variety of tools, each of which accesses data in a unique way. Not surprisingly, I/O has become a major bottleneck. See how BBP solved their issues of caching and overlapping by running DDN’s IME with Lustre* by watching “I/O Challenges in Brain Tissue Simulation (IME Neuromapp).”