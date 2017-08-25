Dean Flanders, head of informatics/CIO at FMI, explains that, with such large amounts of data being created, his team was faced with a multi-pronged goal: to increase processing speed; to move to a heavily virtualized environment; to optimize workflows; and to move old data into the least expensive media possible. See how FMI is dealing with these challenges, from acquisition to archive, using DDN’s GS14KX® and GS7KX® by watching “Technical Challenges in Complex Bioinformatics Environments.”