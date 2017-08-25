BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH
FROM ACQUISITION TO ARCHIVE
Funded by the Novartis Research Foundation, Friedrich Miescher Institute (FMI) is internationally recognized as a center of excellence in biomedical research and has a strong record of innovation in the molecular biology of disease. Current research focuses on the study of genetics, cancer, and neurobiology, and involves approximately 360 researchers and more than 100 instruments. As a result, a wide variety of research technologies are used, creating a heterogeneous environment and generating anywhere from 10 TB to a few GB per run.
Dean Flanders, head of informatics/CIO at FMI, explains that, with such large amounts of data being created, his team was faced with a multi-pronged goal: to increase processing speed; to move to a heavily virtualized environment; to optimize workflows; and to move old data into the least expensive media possible. See how FMI is dealing with these challenges, from acquisition to archive, using DDN’s GS14KX® and GS7KX® by watching “Technical Challenges in Complex Bioinformatics Environments.”
|Technical Challenges in Complex Bioinformatics Environments - Video
Dean Flanders, Head of Informatics/CIO at Friedrich Miescher Institute presents: Technical Challenges in Complex Bioinformatics Environments