PAWSEY SUPERCOMPUTING CENTER

The Pawsey Supercomputing Center, is one of two Tier 1 high-performance computing (HPC) centers in Australia and one of the most powerful facilities in the Southern Hemisphere. Pawsey supports scientific breakthroughs in radio astronomy, energy resources and engineering. An ongoing challenge for Pawsey’s technology team is simultaneously keeping pace with approximately 50 large data collections while supporting up to 150 projects. Read the complete success story to learn how Pawsey leverages DDN GRIDScaler to reliable and transparent storage access, enabling researchers to focus on their science with the knowledge that their unique project data is readily available to drive game-changing discoveries.

“Our storage needs continually evolve along with our science. Researchers need to store massive media files, videos, images, text, and metadata. These all need to be stitched together, accessed, searched, shared, and archived. Stability is an advantage to DDN’s hardware and GRIDScaler® file system, and we’ve had no significant issues securing, updating and maintaining this system.”

CHALLENGES

  • Highly diversified, data-intensive research required massive compute and storage power to support up to 50 large data collections and more than 150 projects simultaneously
  • Reliable and flexible file system was required for large parallel and smaller serial jobs
  • Dynamic storage scalability was needed to address first-of-its-kind global scientific collaborations

SOLUTION

DDN’s GRIDScaler® with 5 PBs of scalable storage as well as 2 PBs of additional DDN disk storage

RESULTS

  • DDN storage delivers performance and stability
  • Pawsey can keep pace with dynamic storage growth to support researchers and drive major radio astronomy projects
  • DDN underpins the Center’s ability to empower scientists in collecting, analysing and archiving a wide range of research data

BUSINESS BENEFITS

  • Pawsey is supporting researchers making ground-breaking scientific discoveries, including the Square Kilometer Array project, which is building the most advanced telescope in the world to study the formation of the universe
  • With DDN storage, Pawsey can empower researchers to speed scientific discoveries in radio astronomy, renewable energy, and geosciences
  • Pawsey is positioned as an international center for scientific exploration, collaboration and excellence

TECHNICAL BENEFITS

  • DDN’s implementation of IBM Spectrum Scale ensured the highest levels of data integrity and robust data management
  • Enterprise-class data protection, automatic tiering, replication, and snapshots meet the needs for long-term research data preservation

