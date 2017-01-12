PAYPAL
“We needed a more robust alternative that would enable us to watch events for a longer period of time, with shorter latency so that we could react faster,” notes Ryan Quick, PayPal’s principal architect for global platform infrastructure. “We also needed wider bandwidth to consume more data in the same time increment, and faster I/O would enable that while augmenting analytics.” In addition to stellar random and sequential I/O performance, PayPal wanted seamless InfiniBand integration as the company’s previous network topologies had proven too slow, and scaling was overcomplicated. Watch the video below to learn how HPC technology enabled PayPal to meet their robust requirements.
The eBay company PayPal, based in San Jose, California, enables global e-commerce by supporting more than 143 million active accounts and 26 currencies. Because PayPal continually collects and correlates massive amounts of information to optimize the convenience, flexibility, and security of online shopping, the company relies heavily on leading-edge technologies to enhance its various websites and platforms. With thousands of code paths and hundreds of transaction types, it became clear that traditional scale-out technology couldn’t provide sufficient real-time functionality to support PayPal’s analytics requirements.
Ryan Quick, Principal Architect for Advance Technologies at Paypal, talks about how #HPC transforms online payment transactions.
