CHALLENGES To provide sufficient real-time functionality to support PayPal’s analytics requirements

To follow transaction workflows and provide deep-line analytics in “real-enough” time

To find a solution that eliminates data silos by unifying application data on a single platform with a single storage engine SOLUTION DDN SFA high-performance storage engine to keep pace with escalating hyper-scale analytics requirements BUSINESS BENEFITS Expedited ROI

Ability to solve hyper-scale data problems in real time

Price-performance, ease of use, and versatility in addressing a variety of data-intensive workloads TECHNICAL BENEFITS Converged InfiniBand with Ethernet data network avoids the need for a separate storage and data network that provides an eight-time performance boost

Data files and objects are written directly to disk while preserving valuable cache for random I/O transactions

The ability to accelerate multiple data access applications on the same centrally stored files without need for copying or serial locking

Centralized management of storage coupled with parallel file systems provides the POSIX compliance expected by data-intensive applications like databases and NoSQL systems, and provides access to that same data across the entire cluster simultaneously RESULTS Expedited resolution of real-time, hyper-scale data problems

Increased ROI, price-performance, ease of use, and versatility in addressing a variety of data-intensive workloads