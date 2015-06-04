    • CHANGING RESEARCH
      WITH A FORWARD-LOOKING
      AI AND BIG DATA
      COMPUTING INFRASTRUCTURE

TOKYO TECH

Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) is the largest institution for higher education in Japan dedicated to science and technology. Tokyo Tech’s new TSUBAME3.0 system breaks with many of the conventions of the world’s top supercomputers, incorporating elements and design points from containerization, cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data, and it exhibits extreme innovation in the area of power consumption and system efficiency.

CHALLENGES

  • To speed data access times in parallel with continually improving algorithms that interact with data subsystems while achieving optimal power consumption and system efficiency.

SOLUTION

  • A 15.9PB Lustre* parallel file system, composed of three DDN ES14K™ storage appliances.

BUSINESS AND TECHNICAL BENEFITS

  • Rated at a peak performance of 150GB/s.
  • Established a clear vision of advancing research computing for data-centric infrastructures for the future of research big data but also AI and machine learning.
  • Creates opportunities to transition to new application areas, such as graph computing and machine learning.
TSUBAME3 Diagram

MORE ACADEMIC RESEARCH SUCCESS STORIES

PRODUCTS USED

INDUSTRY