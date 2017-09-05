Total is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world with a presence in over 100 countries. Over 15,000 of Total’s over 100,000 employees work in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Their Pangea supercomputer is one of the fastest computers in the private sector and consistently ranks in the top 20 of the worlds Top500 fastest systems.

Powered by a DDN parallel file system solution that is delivered by SGI, Pangea is one of only a handful of petaflop scale systems in the private sector worldwide.

The competitiveness of an energy company’s ability to discover new energy sources is a strategic concern. Over half the world’s top exploration programs are powered by DDN storage solutions.