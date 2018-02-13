BENEFITS

‘‘First of all, we were impressed with DDN’s adaptive flexibility after installation. We were able to work together with the US head office to get the new functions we wanted. The performance displayed by DDN was astonishing, with the storage performing so quickly, the network speed could not keep up and there were network bursts many times. We were measuring VDI performance using tools from Liquidware and each virtualization machine registered the promised 140 IOPS. We are thinking the VDI performance is a result of the storage itself and believe we have made a very good purchase indeed. This may sound a slight exaggeration but we think that after adopting the DDN product our storage costs have decreased by 50% and our performance has risen by 200%.”

—Akira Ishita