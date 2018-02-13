ALONG WITH 500 USERS
Toyota Technical Development Corporation (TTDC)
As one of the three business segments at Toyota Technical Development Corporation (TTDC), the Measurement & Instrumentation Control Business Field is responsible for the planning, development, operation, and management of the measurement and instrumentation control solutions used by Toyota Motor Corporation and the Toyota Group in their global automotive development, manufacturing, sales, and services. After a major earthquake hit Japan on March 11, 2011, TTDC decided to implement IT Business Continuity Planning (BCP) in order to properly protect important data and ensure business continuity in the case of any future disruptive event. As a result, TTDC decided on adopting a virtual desktop system (VDI), and faced the issues of migrating from their existing system, and securing stress-free operation at a cost-effective price.
USE CASE
- VDI
- Simulation
- AI
THE CHALLENGE
- Migrate the storage system currently in operation
- At the time of introduction of the VDI, performance issues were of major significance, and storage systems that would meet performance and memory capacity required very large initial investment and maintenance costs
- The ability to expand its memory capacity and scalability as necessitated by increased I/O speed
WHY THEY CHOSE DDN
- DDN met the requirement for migrating functions from the existing system
- DDN fulfilled the demand for I/O performance and scalability
- In addition to meeting the above prerequisites, installation and post-installation cost effectiveness were outstanding and maintenance costs were reasonable.
THE SOLUTION
- Applications: VDI using VMware HorizonView; NFS – ESXi Data Store; Boot Disk for iSCSI – ESXi and Windows servers
- DDN SFA7700, GRIDScaler, and SFX
BENEFITS
‘‘First of all, we were impressed with DDN’s adaptive flexibility after installation. We were able to work together with the US head office to get the new functions we wanted. The performance displayed by DDN was astonishing, with the storage performing so quickly, the network speed could not keep up and there were network bursts many times. We were measuring VDI performance using tools from Liquidware and each virtualization machine registered the promised 140 IOPS. We are thinking the VDI performance is a result of the storage itself and believe we have made a very good purchase indeed. This may sound a slight exaggeration but we think that after adopting the DDN product our storage costs have decreased by 50% and our performance has risen by 200%.”
—Akira Ishita
- The solution provides a basic framework which supports, but does not interfere with, daily design and development work
- Expanded memory capacity and scalability as necessitated by the increased I/O speed
- Strong business continuity strategy