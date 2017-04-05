Edinburgh Customer Page Banner

“The key to DDN winning this bid was the quality of its technology and solutions. DDN understands our requirements, and its ES7K offers the best balance of price, performance, and capacity.”

–Mark Parsons, Professor and Director of Edinburgh Parallel Computing Centre

Founded in 1583, Scotland’s University of Edinburgh is the sixth oldest university in the English-speaking world. At the Edinburgh Parallel Computing Centre (EPCC), scientists utilize world-class computing to speed breakthroughs in areas such as genomics, molecular simulation, particle physics, cosmology, combustion, and climate modeling. In addition to benefiting scientific research, EPCC provides companies of all sizes, including blue-chip multinationals such as Cisco and Rolls Royce, as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises, with access to advanced computing, advanced simulations, and scalable storage. Clearly, the EPCC’s projects generate massive amounts of data, and managing that data along with ensuring the delivery of robust, reliable compute and storage resources has emerged as a critical priority.

CHALLENGES

  • Diverse research needs created massive amounts of data
  • Fast data access and scalable storage capacity required to accommodate large-scale genomics research project
  • Traditional storage deemed inadequate for supporting complex workflows and processing pipelines

SOLUTION

DDN’s ES7K™ Lustre* parallel file system appliance

RESULTS

  • Simple, fast access to diverse research data
  • Scalable storage accommodates processing and analysis of large-scale genomics project
  • DDN ES7K forms storage foundation for advanced HPC environment

BUSINESS BENEFITS

  • High-profile participation in major research studies, including Scottish Genomes Partnership and Lothian Birth Cohorts
  • World-class compute and storage enabled the high uptime and throughput necessary to run a major 24/7 genome production facility using Illumina HiSeq X Sequencing Systems Innovative SMEs gained unprecedented access to novel computing and storage

TECHNICAL BENEFITS

  • DDN ES7K optimized for exceedingly very large and small file I/O
  • Seamless integration with Illumina sequencers and lab informatics solution sped deployment and increased productivity
  • Reliable, robust performance drove completion of diverse, concurrent projects
  • DDN WOS® will accommodate ever-increasing data storage demands

