Founded in 1583, Scotland’s University of Edinburgh is the sixth oldest university in the English-speaking world. At the Edinburgh Parallel Computing Centre (EPCC), scientists utilize world-class computing to speed breakthroughs in areas such as genomics, molecular simulation, particle physics, cosmology, combustion, and climate modeling. In addition to benefiting scientific research, EPCC provides companies of all sizes, including blue-chip multinationals such as Cisco and Rolls Royce, as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises, with access to advanced computing, advanced simulations, and scalable storage. Clearly, the EPCC’s projects generate massive amounts of data, and managing that data along with ensuring the delivery of robust, reliable compute and storage resources has emerged as a critical priority.