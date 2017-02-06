AND NEW DRUG THERAPIES
WITH END-TO-END SOLUTION
“The storage was actually one of our easiest decisions. With DDN’s GS7K and WOS, we could offer HPC users a place to work on their data and archive results while also ingesting massive amounts of instrument data from dozens of next-gen sequencers and electron microscopes.”
–Dr. Scott Rothbart, Assistant Professor, Van Andel Research Institute Center of Epigenetics
Van Andel Institute (VARI) has a 20-year legacy of biomedical research and scientific education with a focus on improving health and enhancing the lives of current and future generations. Using state-of-the-art technologies and instrumentation, the Institute’s 360 scientists, educators, and staff are tirelessly working to translate discoveries into highly innovative and effective diagnostics and treatments. The institute needed a powerful HPC and storage environment to serve teams of scientists with diverse research demands and aggressive project timelines.
Read their success story to see how VARI optimized their HPC pipeline to drive research discoveries and new drug therapies with an end-to-end DDN® Storage solution.
|CHALLENGES
SOLUTION
DDN’s GS7K® parallel file system appliance and WOS® object storage appliance
RESULTS
BUSINESS BENEFITS
TECHNICAL BENEFITS