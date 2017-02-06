Van Andel Institute
VAN ANDEL INSTITUTE (VARI)

“The storage was actually one of our easiest decisions. With DDN’s GS7K and WOS, we could offer HPC users a place to work on their data and archive results while also ingesting massive amounts of instrument data from dozens of next-gen sequencers and electron microscopes.”

–Dr. Scott Rothbart, Assistant Professor, Van Andel Research Institute Center of Epigenetics

Van Andel Institute (VARI) has a 20-year legacy of biomedical research and scientific education with a focus on improving health and enhancing the lives of current and future generations. Using state-of-the-art technologies and instrumentation, the Institute’s 360 scientists, educators, and staff are tirelessly working to translate discoveries into highly innovative and effective diagnostics and treatments. The institute needed a powerful HPC and storage environment to serve teams of scientists with diverse research demands and aggressive project timelines.

Read their success story to see how VARI optimized their HPC pipeline to drive research discoveries and new drug therapies with an end-to-end DDN® Storage solution.

CHALLENGES

  • Fragmented storage pools for research and instrumentation data were costly, cumbersome and lacked sufficient safeguards
  • Addition of high-powered, cryo-electron microscopy was anticipated to quadruple existing storage
  • Ever-increasing requirement to ingest, process, store, archive, and share research
  • Parallel file system was needed to address storage needs while providing enterprise data management capabilities

SOLUTION

DDN’s GS7K® parallel file system appliance and WOS® object storage appliance

RESULTS

  • Simple, fast access to 2PB of storage for research and instrument data to address exponential storage growth and active archive requirements
  • Infinitely scalable storage capacity available to keep pace with increased use of Cryo-EM and next-gen sequencing technologies

BUSINESS BENEFITS

  • Projected savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars by centralizing storage for state-of-the-art scientific instruments
  • Researchers are forming the future of chemistry through increased molecular dynamics simulations
  • Cryo-EM technology will push research boundaries and scientific breakthroughs with near atomic-level images

TECHNICAL BENEFITS

  • DDN GS7K with IBM® Spectrum Scale™ delivered performance, scalability and enterprise features, including snapshots, rollback and replication
  • OpenStack® driver simplified storage integration
  • WOS object storage ideally suited for active archiving and data tiering

