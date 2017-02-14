A Joint System Supports OpenStack Swift Data and Delivers Significant Cost Savings, Leveraging Power Rates in the U.S. that are One-Fourth the Cost of Rates in Japan

Jointly developed by DDN and IBM Japan, the active archive system allows Yahoo! JAPAN to cache dozens of petabytes of data from its OpenStack® Swift storage solution in a Japan-based data center, and transfer data to a U.S.-based data center at an astonishing rate of 50 TB of data per day – thus enabling energy cost savings of 74 percent due to lower energy rates in the United States versus Japan, while ensuring fast data access regardless of location.