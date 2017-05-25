24 Hot Storage Products Targeting Video Creation, Collaboration And Streaming

When it comes to video production, two key points stand out: Video files are huge, and video creation and streaming require a lot of bandwidth…DataDirect Networks, or DDN, used NAB to showcase its WOS (Web Object Scaler) and MEDIAScaler solutions. The Chatsworth, Calif.-based storage developer’s WOS was last month given S3 multi-site capabilities for collaboration, disaster recovery, and content distribution in multi-site environments, as well as fast, error-free data transfers. The new release also includes enhanced data protection via the WOS Extended ObjectAssure which the company said provides extremely low overhead to bring the cost of object storage in line with tape storage alternatives while providing fast rebuild times to lower the risk of data loss during a rebuild and limit performance impacts from drive failures.

