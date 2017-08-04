CSRA Upgrades Biowulf Supercomputer at NIH

Today CSRA announced that the company has installed a second increment to the Biowulf supercomputing cluster at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Center for Information Technology. Biowulf is designed to process a large number of simultaneous computations that are typical in genomics, image processing, statistical analysis, and other biomedical research areas… This increment to Biowulf, which ranked #139 on the June 2017 TOP500 list of supercomputing sites, features compute nodes from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with Intel processor and NVIDIA GPU technology; large scale storage from DataDirect Networks…

