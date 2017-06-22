DDN Assigned Patent

DataDirect Networks, Inc., Chatsworth, CA, has been assigned a patent (9,652,160) developed by Piszczek, Michael J., Laurel, MD, Cope, Jason M., Highland, MD, and Sun, Zhiwei, Laurel, MD, for a “Method and system for data migration between data generating entities and data storage devices protected by de-clustered RAID algorithm are enhanced by dynamically controlling the I/O activity towards the data storage devices, (NVM devices) based on their remaining lifespan, (health) with the goal to prevent multiple devices selected for writing a parity stripe information from simultaneous failures.”…

