DDN GRIDScaler parallel file system aids consolidation

Zack Ramjan was given a blank slate to remake storage in 2014 when he joined Van Andel Institute as a research computing architect. His goal was to consolidate storage and reduce IT infrastructure costs, while protecting “irreplaceable” instrument and research data… Under Ramjan, storage at Van Andel Institute (VAI) in Grand Rapids, Mich., evolved from scattered silos to 2 PB of highly dense shared capacity, aided by DataDirect Networks (DDN) GRIDScaler GS7K storage arrays and Web Object Scaler (WOS) object storage… DDN GRIDScaler presents files and objects together in a single federated namespace. VAI uses WOS for affordably tiering cold data from high-speed primary storage….

