Case Study: Driving Research Discoveries with an End-to-End Solution | @CloudExpo @DDN_limitless #Cloud #Storage #Analytics

At Van Andel Research Institute (VARI), a dedicated team works tirelessly to determine the epigenetic, genetic, molecular and cellular origins of cancer, Parkinson’s and other diseases. Zachary Ramjan, the Institute’s Research Computing Architect, joined the organization in 2014 to ensure there would be ample compute and storage power to continually push the research envelope… In setting the stage, Ramjan sought to replace the organization’s fragmented storage silos with primary shared storage harboring instrument and other research data… In the decision process, Ramjan drew upon extensive experience with DataDirect Networks (DDN) from working on the next-generation sequencing team at University of Southern California. “We were really happy with the performance and scalability of our DDN parallel file system storage appliance,” he says. “Because of that experience and its Spectrum Scale data management capabilities, we chose DDN’s GRIDScaler® GS7K parallel file system appliance.”

