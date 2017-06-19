HPC Poised For Big Changes, Top To Bottom

There is a lot of change coming down the pike in the high performance computing arena, but it has not happened as yet and that is reflected in the current Top 500 rankings of supercomputers in the world… HPC is a healthy and vibrant ecosystem and not, like enterprise datacenters and, until very recently, hyperscalers, a monoculture that is not providing the most efficient compute for the job and in a post-Moore’s Law world possibly subject to extinction… if storage were added in here (which it isn’t) then DataDirect Networks and Seagate Technology would get most of the profits in HPC storage…

CLICK TO READ FULL ARTICLE