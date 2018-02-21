HPE to Deliver Seven Supercomputers to Department of Defense

DDN Partner Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has been selected to supply seven new supercomputers for the US Department of Defense (DoD) High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP). Backed by 12PB DDN Lustre storage, four clusters will deliver more than 7.3 petaflops of peak performance to support research in hypersonics and computational modeling of Air Force weapon systems. Three Navy systems will supply 6.8 petaflops of computational performance, sporting the same 24-core Xeon processors and Omni-Path fabric, along with 12PB of DDN storage. They will be used to support advanced weapons capabilities and global weather modeling…

