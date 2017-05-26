Moving Machine Learning from Test to Production: High Performance Data Management

The HPC industry has dealt with the problem of imbalanced systems for decades: processing power outstrips the surrounding data management, memory and fabric technologies that comprise the application environment… Data-hungry algorithms need high performance data management systems that can feed the processor beast. Without the three technologies working concomitantly in concert, machine learning proof-of-concept projects that show promise in the test phase fall over when scaled out to the production phase. That’s the picture presented by DataDirect Networks, the high performance data storage vendor that is well established on the Top500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers and has reported healthy growth in enterprise advanced scale verticals as well…

