Sector Roadmap: Object Storage for Enterprise Capacity-Driven Workloads – Gigaom Research
When choosing an object storage platform, it is important to consider the amount of data to be managed, potential consolidation and growth, and similar components. With these factors in mind, StorageNewsletter examines the architecture, scalability characteristics, and market segment positioning of ten vendors and their products. DDN’s WOS®, for example, is recommended as an excellent option for those seeking high performance and scalability…