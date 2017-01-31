Czech TV Speeds Broadcast and Production Delivery with DDN’s Fully Integrated MEDIAScaler Platform

Public Broadcaster and Post-Production Facility Addresses Modern Media Workflow Challenges, While Simplifying Concurrent Data-Intensive Editing and Film Restoration Workloads
DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that Czech Television, the public television broadcaster in the Czech Republic, has implemented DDN’s MEDIAScaler® parallel file storage for better support of an explosion of digital video content and the demands of high-end production equipment, challenging 4K workflows and ultra-high-definition formats. In meeting its goal to deliver news, sports and entertainment broadcasting 24/7, including a wealth of original programming, Czech TV required the highest levels of storage performance and capacity.