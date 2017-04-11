DDN Advances Object Storage Performance and Delivers Industry’s Most Flexible and Cost-Effective Data Protection

New WOS Data Protection and Multi-Site Connectivity Options Lower Archive and Disk Backup Costs and Outperform Public Cloud for Data Transfer Speed and Reliability

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – April 11, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced new feature enhancements to its WOS® object storage platform that include increased data protection and multi-site connectivity options. With its newest capabilities, DDN WOS provides the lowest data protection overhead available in the market. It also delivers control for local-only rebuilds for higher uptime and lower performance impact of hardware failures, along with multi-site collaboration, distribution and disaster recovery that is faster and more efficient than public cloud solutions.