DDN and China-based Inspur Sign Landmark HPC Joint Sales and Marketing Agreement

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 18 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
Inspur, founded in 1945, is a global leader in total IT solutions and service provider with 26,000+ employees worldwide. Inspur provides products and complete solutions that are well known for their exceptional quality, performance, competitive costs, energy efficiency, and optimization for specific high workloads in high performance cloud data centers worldwide. As a leading total solutions and service provider, Inspur is proficient in providing IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions including: high-end servers and compute cluster systems, high performance and enterprise mass storage, excellent cloud operating system, and trustworthy information security technology. Inspur is ranked as the largest server manufacturer in China and ranked in the top 5 largest in the world*. Currently, it is also the fastest growing server vendor globally*. Inspur is also the largest server provider for IT giants like Alibaba and Baidu worldwide data centers. Inspur’s business has expanded to 102 countries and regions with more than 8,000 partners. Inspur delivers exceptional hardware, software, and IT services worldwide with R&D centers in China, United States, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and established business representative branches in 26 countries. For more information, visit http://en.inspur.com.
*Gartner Market Share Analysis: Worldwide, 3Q16 Update
Published: December 2016
