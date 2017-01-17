    • PRESS RELEASES

DDN and China-based Inspur Sign Landmark HPC Joint Sales and Marketing Agreement

Companies Will Leverage Core Strengths to Offer World-Class Infrastructure HPC Solutions Worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – January 17, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that it has signed a joint sales and marketing agreement with Inspur, a leading China-based, cloud-computing and total-solution-and-services provider, in which the companies will leverage their core strengths and powerful computing technologies to offer industry-leading high-performance computing solutions to HPC customers worldwide.

“DDN is delighted to expand our work with Inspur globally and to build upon the joint success we have achieved in China,” said Larry Jones, DDN’s partner manager for the Inspur relationship. “DDN’s leadership in massively scalable, high-performance storage solutions, combined with Inspur’s global data center and cloud computing solutions, offer customers extremely efficient, world-class infrastructure options.”

Under the terms of the agreement, DDN and Inspur will offer complete, rigorously tested solutions based on DDN storage platforms integrated with servers, networking, software and services provided by Inspur. The jointly-marketed systems will allow customers throughout the world to deploy powerful, cost-effective infrastructure solutions simply, easily and from a single source.

With a focus on innovation, Inspur has proven capabilities in HPC R&D, system design, manufacturing, deployment, operation, service and maintenance of the most advanced petascale supercomputers. Inspur offers complete HPC software, hardware and unique professional services for application development. Inspur HPC and Deep Learning solutions have contributed to solving the world’s most complex scientific, engineering and data analysis problems.

DDN and Inspur will target several key industries with their joint solutions, including oil and gas, life sciences, financial services and academia. Experts from DDN and Inspur are now working on new IT architecture solutions for several key customers.

“Inspur has worked closely with DDN on projects across China for many years, and we are excited to expand our collaboration with DDN to deliver joint solutions to customers worldwide,” said Vangel Bojaxhi, worldwide business development manager, Inspur Technologies. “Together, we offer customers some of the most effective and compelling HPC, Deep Learning, Big Data and Cloud Computing solutions in the market.”

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 18 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

About Inspur

Inspur, founded in 1945, is a global leader in total IT solutions and service provider with 26,000+ employees worldwide. Inspur provides products and complete solutions that are well known for their exceptional quality, performance, competitive costs, energy efficiency, and optimization for specific high workloads in high performance cloud data centers worldwide. As a leading total solutions and service provider, Inspur is proficient in providing IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions including: high-end servers and compute cluster systems, high performance and enterprise mass storage, excellent cloud operating system, and trustworthy information security technology. Inspur is ranked as the largest server manufacturer in China and ranked in the top 5 largest in the world*. Currently, it is also the fastest growing server vendor globally*. Inspur is also the largest server provider for IT giants like Alibaba and Baidu worldwide data centers. Inspur’s business has expanded to 102 countries and regions with more than 8,000 partners. Inspur delivers exceptional hardware, software, and IT services worldwide with R&D centers in China, United States, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and established business representative branches in 26 countries. For more information, visit http://en.inspur.com.

*Gartner Market Share Analysis: Worldwide, 3Q16 Update
Published: December 2016

