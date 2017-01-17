DDN and China-based Inspur Sign Landmark HPC Joint Sales and Marketing Agreement

About Inspur

Inspur, founded in 1945, is a global leader in total IT solutions and service provider with 26,000+ employees worldwide. Inspur provides products and complete solutions that are well known for their exceptional quality, performance, competitive costs, energy efficiency, and optimization for specific high workloads in high performance cloud data centers worldwide. As a leading total solutions and service provider, Inspur is proficient in providing IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions including: high-end servers and compute cluster systems, high performance and enterprise mass storage, excellent cloud operating system, and trustworthy information security technology. Inspur is ranked as the largest server manufacturer in China and ranked in the top 5 largest in the world*. Currently, it is also the fastest growing server vendor globally*. Inspur is also the largest server provider for IT giants like Alibaba and Baidu worldwide data centers. Inspur’s business has expanded to 102 countries and regions with more than 8,000 partners. Inspur delivers exceptional hardware, software, and IT services worldwide with R&D centers in China, United States, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and established business representative branches in 26 countries. For more information, visit http://en.inspur.com.

*Gartner Market Share Analysis: Worldwide, 3Q16 Update

Published: December 2016